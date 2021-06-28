Sri Lanka bans passengers arriving from eight African countries

Sri Lanka has banned passengers arriving from eight African countries, the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka said.

Captain Themiya Abeywickrama, Director General of the Civil Aviation and Chief Executive Officer of the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka said that all online and offline airlines have been directed that passengers with a travel history (including transit) in the past 14 days to Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe will not be permitted to disembark in Sri Lanka.

The restriction will come into effect from 0001hrs on 1st July 2021 (Local Time in Sri Lanka) and is applicable until 2359hrs on 31st of July 2021.

Abeywickrama said that the decision has been taken in accordance with instructions received from the Ministry of Health, due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation. (Colombo Gazette)