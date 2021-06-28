Outbreaks emerge across Australia in ‘new phase’ of pandemic

“We have to be prepared for the numbers to bounce around and we have to be prepared for the numbers to go up considerably because with this strain, we are seeing almost 100% of transmission within households,” she said.

While the two cases in Western Australia has been traced to the Sydney outbreak of the Delta variant, clusters in Queensland and the Northern Territory have been linked to people who became infected despite completing hotel quarantine.

The remote Northern Territory recorded four cases on Sunday, prompting a 48-hour lockdown in the capital, Darwin, and two other towns.

Meanwhile, Virgin Australia said on Sunday it had contacted passengers and crew on five recent domestic flights, after a crew member tested positive in Melbourne.

The outbreaks have prompted some inter-state and international border closures.

New Zealand paused its quarantine-free travel bubble with all of Australia until at least Tuesday because of the latest outbreak.