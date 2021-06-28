Covid task force bans passengers from six Gulf countries

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of the COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) in Sri Lanka has decided to ban passengers from six Gulf countries.

Accordingly, all online and offline airlines have been directed that passengers with a travel history in the past 14 days to Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait will not be permitted to disembark in Sri Lanka with effect from 0001hrs on 1st July 2021. (Local Time in Sri Lanka).

However, transiting in the above mentioned countries will be permitted.

This restriction will be in force until 2359hrs on 13th July 2021 (Local Time in Sri Lanka).

The proposal to ban passengers from the six Middle Eastern countries with effect from 1st July 2021 was taken earlier in the day.

However, officials had said that the proposal was put on hold for further discussions.

The proposal has now been approved by the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID- 19 Outbreak (NOCPCO). (Colombo Gazette)