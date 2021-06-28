Advisory Committee approves use of Moderna, Pfizer as second jab

The use of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as the second jab for those vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, has been approved by the Health Ministry’s Advisory Committee.

State Minister of Production, Supply, and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Professor Channa Jayasumana said that the Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases of the HEalth Ministry has approved the move.

Accordingly, all those who obtained the AstraZeneca vaccine as the first dose can be administered with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine as the second jab.

Meanwhile, Moderna was given emergency use approval in Sri Lanka today. Sri Lanka is to receive Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in two weeks.

State Minister, Professor Channa Jayasumana said that the Government is to receive three vaccine brands still not in use in Sri Lanka.

He said that the brands include the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Sri Lanka is also expected to receive the Sinovac vaccine.

Professor Channa Jayasumana said that all three vaccines are scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka in two weeks. (Colombo Gazette)