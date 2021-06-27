Sri Lanka to receive Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in two weeks

Sri Lanka is to receive Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in two weeks, the Government said today.

State Minister of Production, Supply, and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Professor Channa Jayasumana said that the Government is to receive three vaccine brands still not in use in Sri Lanka.

He said that the brands include the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Sri Lanka is also expected to receive the Sinovac vaccine.

Professor Channa Jayasumana said that all three vaccines are scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka in two weeks.

The State Minister said that by the second week of July the Government hopes to administer at least one jab to all Sri Lankans above the age of 60.

The Government has also decided to inoculate all Sri Lankans travelling overseas for employment. (Colombo Gazette)