Parts of Colombo placed under isolation

Parts of Colombo have been placed under isolation with effect from today.

The Government said that two Grama Nilaghari (GN) Divisions in the Colombo District have been isolated with effect from 06.00 am today.

Accordingly, Wijaya Mawatha and Jayagath Mawatha in the Thalahena South GN Division in the Thalangama Police area and Jayagath Mawatha, Sathsara Mawatha, Isuru Mawatha, Samanala Mawatha and Thapel Pettiya Junction in the Thalahena North GN Division have been placed under isolation.

The Government also said that parts of the Ratnapura and Nuwara Eliya Districts have also been isolated from today.

The Kahangama Kosgala Watta and Bopaththa Wasama GN Divisions in the Ratnapura District and Kataboola Middle Division in the Nuwara-Eliya District have also been placed under isolation.

These areas have been isolated as a number of people infected with the coronavirus have been detected.

The Government has been enforcing local area lockdowns to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)