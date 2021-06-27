Over 150,000 people infected during third wave in Sri Lanka

Over 150,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus during the third wave in Sri Lanka.

Officials said that as of today (Sunday), the number of people infected during the third wave rose to 152, 408.

The number of deaths linked to the virus during the third wave stood at 2,296 as of today.

The third wave of the coronavirus was recorded in Sri Lanka after the Sinhala and Tamil New Year in April.

Since 15th April, Sri Lanka has recorded a sharp rise in Covid cases, mainly as a result of the failure by the public to closely follow the health guidelines during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year holidays. (Colombo Gazette)