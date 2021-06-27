CMC to administer AstraZeneca second dose for those above 70 this week

The Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) is to administer the second dose of the Covishield AstraZeneca vaccine for people above the age of 70 this week.

Dr. Dinuka Guruge, Regional Epidemiologist of the CMC said that an SMS will be sent out to those eligible for the second dose with all the details.

She said that those 70-years and above, who got the first dose of the Covishield AstraZeneca vaccine in Colombo will be informed about the location where the second dose will be administered.

Dr. Dinuka Guruge said that the SMS will contain the date, time and venue were the second dose will be administered this week.

She said that those only with land phones will receive a telephone call from the Public Health Inspector.

“Entrance is permitted only upon producing SMS, NIC and Vaccination Card,” she added.

Dr. Dinuka Guruge urged the public to remain patient and added that if anyone does not get an SMS or a telephone call they will be informed of another day later.

Sri Lanka currently has a serious shortage of Covishield AstraZeneca vaccines to administer the second dose. (Colombo Gazette)