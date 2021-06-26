Police insist Asela Sampath not abducted but arrested over fake news

The Police today insisted that consumer rights activist Asela Sampath was not abducted but was arrested over a fake news.

Sampath’s family had earlier claimed that he was abducted last night by a group of men.

However, Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that Asela Sampath was arrested based on a complaint filed over the fake news.

He said that the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) had filed the complaint with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) accusing Asela Sampath of making false claims on social media and YouTube with regards to the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine.

The Police Spokesman said that Asela Sampath was accused of claiming that the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine was being mixed with another substance before being used on the public.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the CID arrested Asela Sampath in Piliyandala and is being questioned.

The Police Spokesman said that Asela Sampath was arrested under the Quarantine Act. (Colombo Gazette)