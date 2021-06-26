No sign of Delta community spread but fears remain

There is no sign of a community spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, the Health Promotion Bureau said.

Director of the Health Promotion Bureau Dr. Ranjith Batuwanthudawa said that so far only five people have been detected with the variant.

However, the health authorities said that the fear remains that the Delta variant will spread in other areas.

The variant was first detected in Dematagoda and there was a suspicion it may have spread to other areas as well.

Dr. Ranjith Batuwanthudawa said that genome sequencing of samples was still being carried out.

“We are continuing to remain on alert and genome sequencing continues,” he said.

With the Delta variant spreading in India, PCR tests were intensified in areas in Sri Lanka where the second wave of the coronavirus spread the most over fears the variant will enter Sri Lanka.

The variant was first detected in five people, including three from the same family in Aramaya Road, Dematagoda.

At the same time another 35 people were detected with the Alpha variant in Aramaya Road and Sirimuthu Uyuna.

Dr. Ranjith Batuwanthudawa said that the public must continue to strictly follow the health guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including the Delta variant.

The Delta variant is more transmissible than other variants of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)