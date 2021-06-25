Upfield Lanka donates 5 units of Pulse Oximeters to the Ministry of Health

In continuing Upfield Lanka’s efforts to support relief measures to successfully manage ongoing responses to COVID-19 in the country, the company stepped up its efforts by further donating 5 (five) units of Pulse Oximeters to the Ministry of Health on 23rd June 2021.

The donation was handed over to the Secretary of the Ministry of Health Major General (Dr.) Sanjeewa Munasinghe by Anuruddha Aluvihare, Head of Business and Customer Development Director of Upfield Lanka, in the presence of representatives from Upfield Lanka and officials of the Ministry of Health.

With the donation of the ‘Nellcor Bedside Patient Monitoring System’, an optimal pulse oximeter manufactured by COVIDIEN, USA, medical teams will be provided with access to the most critical information regarding a patient’s respiratory status and the ability to detect respiratory complications, to intervene sooner.

Upfield Lanka, the company behind Astra and Flora fat spreads in Sri Lanka and the largest plant-based company in the world, also supported the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) in managing the limitation of ICU beds in national hospitals and quarantine centers across the country, by donating 10 (ten) units of fully electric Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds to the Sri Lankan Army – Seva Vanitha Unit, just a month ago.

Other initiatives driven during the pandemic include initiatives to support the right nutrition at quarantine centers for COVID patients, by donating over 5,000 kilograms of Astra and Flora to the Disaster Management Centre. Upfield also contributed to ensuring safe conduction of the recent Ordinary Level examinations, the company donated and distributed 200 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) through the Ministry of Education zonal officials for exam invigilators.

Upfield Lanka, with over 55 years of local roots in Sri Lanka with Astra, hopes to further develop and assist in more ways to help strengthen Sri Lanka’s response to COVID-19 in the future as well.