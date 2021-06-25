President insists no room for interference in domestic affairs

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today insisted that he will not leave room for interference in Sri Lanka’s domestic affairs.

Addressing the nation, the President said that steps will be taken to protect Sri Lanka’s national security.

The President explained in detail the steps taken so far by the Government to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and other related matters.

He said that lockdowns had to be enforced during the third wave of the coronavirus to contain the spread.

The President also recalled that when the virus spread from China Sri Lanka took steps to contain the virus locally and also bring back Sri Lankans stranded overseas.

He also said that the Government has had to incur additional expenses as a result of the coronavirus, including to offer assistance to affected families and to support the health sector.

The President also said that during the pandemic the public have been flooded with only negative information on the Government, through social media.

He also said that some people who supported him during the Presidential election are now critical of him as he had not done them any personal favours. (Colombo Gazette)