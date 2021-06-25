NDB Tops Finance Derivatives Awards with FIVE WINS for Sri Lanka

National Development Bank PLC was recently named the “Best Commercial Bank Sri Lanka 2021” in addition to four other awards presented by the Finance Derivatives – a Netherlands based financial and banking publication.

Accordingly, NDB was also felicitated with “Best Project Financing Bank Sri Lanka 2021″, “Best Initiative Empowering Women’s Market Segment “Sri Lanka Vanithabhimana” Sri Lanka 2021” and “Most Innovative Digital Solutions Provider Sri Lanka 2021” in addition to the Bank’s Director/Group CEO Dimantha Seneviratne being awarded the “Best Banking CEO Sri Lanka 2021”.

Expressing his views on these exceptional achievements, NDB’s Director/ GCEO, stated that being recognized by this awards programme is a clear reflection of the equilibrium in performance that the Bank has maintained through the toughest of times, without any aspect being compromised on.

“Our vision is to continue our legacy in supporting the country by uplifting its citizens through our multitude of offerings specialized for their needs. We will continue to pave the path to the future and lead in many areas including digital solutions, empowering women as well as offer holistic banking solutions.”

NDB was also felicitated with the “Best Initiative Empowering Women’s Market Segment ‘Sri Lanka Vanithabhimana’ Sri Lanka 2021”.

Sri Lanka Vanithabimana introduced by NDB Bank and Sirasa News 1st, became a platform for Sri Lankan female trailblazers who are fast breaking new ground. The platform is also a national level program that empowered women and made them direct participants of the Sri Lankan economy.

One main objective of this program was to get women to participate in the modern marketplace and to encourage and facilitate their entry to it. It also took steps towards appreciating and felicitating those women who at present actively contribute to the economy and society. To promote women’s private sector labour force participation in Sri Lanka, which is a key national priority, NDB develops products and services that better meet women’s needs as customers while promoting women as employees and NDB’s own workplace gender equality.

NDB Bank’s Director/Group CEO Mr. Dimantha Seneviratne was also awarded the “Best Banking CEO Sri Lanka 2021” for his noteworthy and revolutionary leadership in the Banking Industry.

Meanwhile, NDB Bank was also awarded the title of “Most Innovative Digital Solutions Provider Sri Lanka 2021” for NDB’s NEOS emphasizing the bold strides the Bank has made in Sri Lanka’s fast evolving digital landscape. In spite of the increasing competition in the digital banking sphere, the Bank has continued to go beyond implementing new technology and digitally savvy offerings for consumers by standing at the forefront of digitalization. As part of its digital transformation roadmap, NDB’s NEOS is regularly updated to reflect customer demand for personalisation and ease of use.

For instance, during such a time where minimum contact with others is in the best interests of every individual, NDB introduced NEOS Pay, a QR payment method in which customers can make payments to merchants, pay bills and make a host of other transactions via the NDB mobile banking app – NEOS.

Additionally, the Bank’s Project Financing possesses the competence to assist its corporate clients in complex transactions and propel them towards the next phase of development in their businesses. With over three decades of project financing experience and in-house engineering and legal expertise, NDB not only plays a role of financial partner in these projects, but acts as a project partner where advice on project management and legal aspects are also made available to the promoters. The package of services offered by NDB not only ensures the successful implementation of the project but also ascertains satisfactory returns to both the promoters as well as the Bank thus creating a win-win solution for both parties.

These awards come in the light of NDB being crowned as the “Best Digital Bank 2021” at the Asiamoney Best Bank Awards for Sri Lanka. NDB was also crowned as Sri Lanka’s Best Bank 2021 by the prestigious Global Finance Magazine of USA, fresh on the heels of being recognized as The Bank of the Year Sri Lanka, by The Banker Magazine UK. NDB Bank is the 4th largest listed bank in Sri Lanka and the parent company of the NDB Group. The only financial services conglomerate in Sri Lanka, NDB Group is uniquely positioned towards assisting the growth and development of the Sri Lankan capital market to provide its customers seamless access to the product and service offerings of all its group companies.