Indian Navy ship in Colombo for survey assistance

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sarvekshak is in Colombo for survey assistance, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said.

The ship, equipped with the state of the art survey equipment including the Side Scan Sonar, would assist in the survey efforts being undertaken in vicinity of the ill fated MV X-Press Pearl and off Colombo.

INS Sarvekshak was deployed upon a formal request from the Government of Sri Lankan to ensure safety of navigation in the area outside the Colombo harbour.

The joint survey operations would have the coordinated participation of the National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency (NARA), Sri Lanka Navy and Indian Navy.

A coordination meeting was conducted today to discuss further plans of the survey. The meeting was attended by Prof. A Navaratneraja, Chairman NARA, Dr. H.M.P. Kithsiri, Director General NARA, Captain Vikas Sood, Defence Adviser at High Commission of India in Sri Lanka and Capt Wijesooriya from the Sri Lanka Navy.

The MV X-Press Pearl which caught fire on 20 May 2021 was reportedly carrying 1,486 containers out of which large numbers fell into the sea before the fire was doused after an extensive India-Sri Lanka joint operation as part of Operation Sagar Aaraksha

In continuation of Operation Sagar Aaraksha 2, the joint Survey Operations would assist in restoring safe navigation in the area and compliment India’s ‘Neighborhood First’ policy that calls for, amongst other things, swift support in mitigating such calamities in the Indian Ocean Region. (Colombo Gazette)