Import of organic fertilizer temporarily banned

The Government has decided to temporarily ban the import of organic fertilizer.

Director-General of Agriculture Dr. M. W. Weerakoon said the decision was taken in order to promote local organic fertilizer production.

However, earlier this month the Cabinet had approved a proposal to import organic fertilizer and natural mineral through the government- own fertilizer company for the cultivation of 500,000 hectares of paddy fields during 2021/2022 Maha Season.

The Government had banned the use and import of chemical fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides to promote the use of organic fertilizers in the country.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Agriculture had identified the need to take immediate steps to supply the required organic fertilizer for the 2021/2022 Maha Season. (Colombo Gazette)