Fire on another container ship near Sri Lanka

A fire has been reported on another container ship near Sri Lanka, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

The Navy said that the fire had erupted in the engine room of the MSC Messina.

According to the Navy, the ship was in international waters, 480 nautical miles away from the Great Basses Reef Lighthouse when the fire erupted.

According to FleetMon, the fire was reported in the Indian ocean halfway between Sri Lanka and Malacca Strait, at around 1930 UTC Jun 24.

The ship was disabled, and as of 0415 UTC Jun 25 remained disabled, adrift.

She was en route from Colombo, Sri Lanka to Singapore when the fire erupted.

Sri Lanka is already suffering from the impact of a fire on the ship, X-Press Pearl.

The ship caught fire in Sri Lankan waters last month and sank resulting in major damage to the environment. (Colombo Gazette)