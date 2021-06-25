Basil to enter Parliament and get Cabinet post next month

Former Minister Basil Rajapaksa is to enter Parliament as a National List MP and will be appointed as a Cabinet Minister next month, reports said today.

Rajapaksa, who returned to the island yesterday, is expected to take oaths on 6th July.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP, Professor Ranjith Bandara is expected to step down to make way for Basil Rajapaksa to return to Parliament.

He is also expected to be appointed as the Cabinet Minister of Finance and Economic Development.

Basil Rajapaksa left for the US in May on a private visit and returned to the country yesterday (Thursday).

There were reports he went for medical reasons while others said it was on a family matter.

However, there was also speculation that he left following a rift with his brothers in the Government.

The Government had however dismissed speculation of a rift among the brothers. (Colombo Gazette)