ASUS cutting-edge ZenBook Duo laptops launched virtually in Sri Lanka

ASUS unveiled the latest laptops in their premium ZenBook series to the Sri Lankan market at a virtual launch event held recently.

The two laptops – the 4K OLED 15.6″ ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) and master multitasker ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482EG) – are an evolution of the stunning ZenBook industrial design of its predecessors and were the recipients of the prestigious 2021 CES® Innovation Awards earlier this year.

The special launch event was streamed live on multiple online platforms, including the ASUS Sri Lanka Facebook page and YouTube channel, and was witnessed by a large audience who got a first-hand look at the two revolutionary laptops. The audience was captivated by the entertainment provided by leading celebrities Stephanie Siriwardhana and Dushyanth Weeraman while popular Sri Lankan tech experts Chanux Bro, RatTec, PcguideLK, and SL Geek shared their opinions and insights on the wide-ranging capabilities of the two powerful laptops. For those who missed the event, the entire event is currently available for viewing on ASUS Sri Lanka’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram platforms.

The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED is powered by up to an Intel Core i9 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPU and up to 32GB RAM to make light work of demanding cross-screen workflows. Ultrafast storage with up to a 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD helps accelerate any creative workflow and optimize productivity. It is one of the first NVIDIA Studio laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series laptop GPUs – NVIDIA’s second-generation RTX architecture that offers GPU acceleration for ray tracing, artificial intelligence, and video encoding that allows artists to create in record time. The 4K OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen in ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED has a frameless four-sided slim-bezel design with a 93% screen-to-body ratio that maximizes screen space.

The 2021 ZenBook Duo 14 weighs only 1.6kg and is 16.9mm slim, making it 50g lighter and 3mm slimmer than the previous generation. It is equipped with up to 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors supporting up to 32 GB of LPDDR4X 4266 MHz memory and up to a 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD. ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482EG) also features an optional powerful NVIDIA® GeForce® MX450 GPU that’s capable of accelerating workloads. Users can expect up to 2 times faster performance over GeForce® MX250 graphics for 3D Mark Time Spy applications, as well as faster, smoother gaming and content creation.