UN says releasing Duminda shows arbitrary granting of pardons

“Presidential pardon of Duminda Silva, a former MP convicted of the murder of a fellow politician, is another example of selective, arbitrary granting of pardons that weakens rule of law and undermines accountability,” the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said.

Convicted murderer and former politician Duminda Silva was granted a presidential pardon today.

The Prisons Department said that it had received the documentation from the President’s Office to free Duminda Silva on a presidential pardon. As a result Duminda Silva was set free today.

Duminda Silva was convicted over the murder of Presidential Advisor Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra in 2011.

The Colombo High Court sentenced Duminda Silva to death on September 8, 2016 for the murder of Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra.

However, in 2019 when the current administration took over there had been strong speculation that Duminda Silva will be freed.

A petition was also signed last year by several Government Parliamentarians seeking a pardon for Silva. (Colombo Gazette)