Several Covid cases detected in Wellawatte, Narahenpita, Slave Island

New Covid cases have been detected in the Colombo District, including in Wellawatte, Narahenpita and Slave Island.

Officials said that 58 cases were detected in Wellawatte, 23 in Slave Island, and 21 in Narahenpita.

A total of 318 people were detected with the virus in the Colombo District during a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

This incluides 13 in Bambalapitiya, 36 in Mattakuliya, 39 in Avissawella, 11 in Dematagoda and 12 in Grandpass.

A total of 2196 people were detected with the virus in Sri Lanka during the 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Among them are 18 Sri Lankans who returned from overseas and were in quarantine. (Colombo Gazette)