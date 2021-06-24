Prisons Department frees 93 prisoners on presidential pardon

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Prisons Department today freed 93 prisoners on a presidential pardon.

The Prisons Department said that the inmates released included 16 former LTTE cadres who had been detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Prisons Department Media Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake told Colombo Gazette that the 16 included 15 who were detained in Anuradhapura and one at the Jaffna Prison.

He said that another 77 inmates who were freed today had been jailed for minor offences and were unable to pay their fines.

Ekanayake also said that former politician Duminda Silva was not among the 93 inmates who were freed.

There was speculation that Duminda Silva will be freed today on a presidential pardon.

However, Ekanayake said that Duminda Silva was not in the list of 93 inmates freed today. (Colombo Gazette)