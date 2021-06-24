Lioness at Dehiwala Zoo found to be infected with Covid

A lioness at the Dehiwala Zoo has been found to have contracted the coronavirus.

The 12-year-old lioness named ‘Sheena’ is the second animal to test positive for the virus at the Dehiwala Zoo.

Earlier this month a lion at the Dehiwala Zoo had also been found to be infected with the coronavirus.

There were reports of other animals also being infected and tests were being carried out.

Indian assistance had been obtained to treat the lion and officials said that its condition was improving.

The Dehiwala Zoo has remained closed for several weeks as a result of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)