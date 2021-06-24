Convicted murderer Duminda Silva pardoned

Convicted murderer, former politician Duminda Silva has been granted a presidential pardon.

The Prisons Department said that it had received the documentation from the President’s Office to free Duminda Silva on a presidential pardon.

As a result Duminda Silva was set free today on a presidential pardon.

Duminda Silva was convicted over the murder of Presidential Advisor Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra in 2011.

The Colombo High Court sentenced Duminda Silva to death on September 8, 2016 for the murder of Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra.

However, in 2019 when the current administration took over there had been strong speculation that Duminda Silva will be freed.

A petition was also signed last year by several Government Parliamentarians seeking a pardon for Silva.

Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra and his bodyguards were murdered in October 2011 ahead of elections held at the time.

Duminda Silva was also injured in the incident and he sought treatment overseas but he was later accused of being involved in the killing. (Colombo Gazette)