Sri Lanka to receive 78,000 Pfizer vaccine jabs in July

Sri Lanka is to receive 78,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in July, the Government said today.

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Channa Jayasumana said that the 78,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will arrive during the first three weeks of July.

The Government had announced earlier this month that it will import 05 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine this year.

On 7th May, the Advisory Board of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) approved the emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka is in talks with various coronavirus vaccine manufacturers to acquire necessary vaccines, due to a shortage of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine manufactured in India.

The Serum Institute of India has delayed the delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to the coronavirus outbreak in India. (Colombo Gazette)