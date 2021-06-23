Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oaths as an MP

Former Prime Minister and United National Party (UNP) Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe took oaths as a Member of Parliament (MP) today.

Wickremesinghe’s name had been gazetted as a National List Member of Parliament.

The UNP had earlier informed the National Elections Commission (NEC) that Wickremesinghe had been nominated by the party to fill the National List seat in Parliament.

UNP General Secretary Palitha Range Bandara informed the NEC in writing that Wickremesinghe will return to Parliament as a National List MP.

The Working Committee (WC) of the UNP had last month nominated Ranil Wickremesinghe to fill the National List seat in Parliament.

Earlier a number of UNP seniors had also proposed that Wickremesinghe return to Parliament through the National List seat.

The UNP suffered a humiliating loss at the last General Election and failed to secure a single seat in Parliament.

However, the UNP managed to secure a National List seat based on the total votes it received at the polls in August last year.

There was speculation earlier that UNP Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene will fill the vacant seat. (Colombo Gazette)