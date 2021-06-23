Dr. Jayasundara Bandara resigns from Covid 19 project

Project Director of the Sri Lanka Covid 19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project, Dr. Jayasundara Bandara has resigned.

Dr. Jayasundara Bandara had reportedly not drawn a salary for his services from the Health Ministry.

He had issued a letter to his staff indicating that he had resigned from his post.

Dr. Jayasundara Bandara said that he had resigned from his post with effect from 15th July.

He had played a crucial role in the work related to Covid 19 emergency response and health systems preparedness.

However, the Ministry of Health had reportedly decided to appoint a new Project Director for the Sri Lanka Covid 19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project. (Colombo Gazette)