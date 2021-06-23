Dead red bellied dolphin washed ashore in Kalmunai

By Farook Sihan

A dead red bellied dolphin was found washed ashore in Kalmunai today.

The dolphin was said to be between 4-5 feet long and was found by fishermen in Pandiruppu, Kalmunai.

Officials from the Fisheries Department, public health inspectors and the Police arrived at the location after they were alerted about the dead dolphin.

The cause of death of the dolphin is still unknown.

Just recently dead turtles were found washed ashore in the Ampara District.

The turtles are believed to have died as a result of the fire on the ship MV X-Press Pearl.

Three turtles were found dead in Periya Nilavanai in the Ampara District.

Over 40 turtles and at least 5 dolphins have been found dead since the fire on the ship last month.

The MV X-Press Pearl caught fire in Sri Lankan waters last month while being anchored near the Colombo harbour.

Several containers on the ship fell into the sea polluting the water and resulting in large amounts of debris being washed ashore.

The ship eventually sank after the fire lasted for several days resulting in further damage to the marine environment. (Colombo Gazette)