Concerns raised over workers in clothing similar to Chinese military uniform

The opposition today questioned the presence of foreigners in Tissamaharama wearing clothing similar to the Chinese military uniform.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Manusha Nanayakkara raised the concerns in Parliament today.

He said the workers attached to a project in Tissamaharama wearing clothing similar to the Chinese military uniform comes at a time when there are fears Sri Lanka will become a Chinese colony.

It was reported that the foreigners are involved in a project to dredge and clean the Tissamaharama Wewa, believed to have been constructed in the 3rd Century BC by a Sri Lankan King. (Colombo Gazette)