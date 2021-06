Sri Lanka is to bid for the cricket World Cup and Champions Trophy.

According to the Sri Lanka Cricket board, Sri Lanka will bid for three major ICC men’s events to be held during the period of 2024 to 2031.

Accordingly, bids will be submitted for the ICC T20 World Cup, Men’s Cricket World Cup, and the Champions Trophy.

Sri Lanka Cricket, in certain events, will make a joint bid in collaboration with an ICC Member country or countries. (Colombo Gazette)