Part of Kolonnawa placed under isolation

Part of Kolonnawa has been placed under isolation from today, the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of the COVID-19 Outbreak said.

Officials said that Sri Anandarama Road in the Kolonnawa Police area in the Serapura Grama Niladhari (GN) division was placed under isolation from 6am today.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of the COVID-19 Outbreak also said that the Kotawala GN division in the Ratnapura District has also been isolated from today.

Meanwhile, the isolation order imposed on George Road in the Kerengapokuna GN Division in the Mahabage Police area in the Gampaha District, has been lifted.

While the travel ban imposed around the island was lifted yesterday (Monday), several areas were placed under isolation as the coronavirus was found to be spreading rapidly in those specific locations.

Sri Lanka is now on alert for the Delta variant of the coronavirus after it was first detected in Dematagoda. (Colombo Gazette)