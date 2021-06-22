Media Ministry to probe allegations of harassment of female journalists

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

The Media Ministry is to investigate allegations of harassment faced by female journalists at work in Sri Lanka.

The decision to investigate the allegations was taken after a few female journalists claimed on social media that they were harassed by their male seniors at work.

A #MeToo movement by female journalists is gathering strong support on social media.

The movement began after one female journalist claimed she had been harassed by her colleague and later another female journalist claimed she was also harassed.

When asked about this at a media conference today, Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said that he was not aware of the allegations.

However, he said that the Media Ministry will launch an investigation into the matter.

“We will speak to the female journalists and if there have been such incidents we will take action,” he said.

The #MeToo movement was first launched after movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexually abusing several women.

Weinstein faces 11 sexual assault counts in California involving five women, stemming from alleged assaults in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013. (Colombo Gazette)