Madiwala resident found to be infected with Delta variant

A resident of Madiwala has been found to be infected with the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The 53-year-old woman has now been transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH).

There was a suspicion that the Delta variant was spreading in Madiwala and tests were carried out.

The Delta variant was first detected in the Dematagoda area.

Health inspectors fear the Delta variant of the coronavirus may have already spread across the country.

Public Health Inspectors Association Secretary M. Baalasooriya had told Colombo Gazette that there may be undetected cases of the variant within the community.

He said even though an islandwide travel restriction was imposed several people were found to be moving around.

This could have created an opportunity for the variant to have spread from one person to another.

The public may have also come into contact with associates of those who have been detected with the Delta variant as of now, he said.

Baalasooriya said contact tracing is underway to find those who may have come into contact with the infected individuals.

He said therefore, there is a possibility of the Delta variant having already spread across the community.

He said that with the lifting of the islandwide travel restriction, the public will commence travelling in both public and private transportation and this could also create a window for the spread of the variant through undetected cases.

Baalasooriya pointed out that it will become more difficult to stop the spread of the virus without restrictions.

The Delta variant was first detected in Sri Lanka in the Dematagoda area last week.(Colombo Gazette)