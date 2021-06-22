Health inspectors fear Delta may have spread across the country

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Health inspectors fear the Delta variant of the coronavirus may have already spread across the country.

Public Health Inspectors Association Secretary M. Baalasooriya told Colombo Gazette that there may be undetected cases of the variant within the community.

He said even though an islandwide travel restriction was imposed several people were found to be moving around.

This could have created an opportunity for the variant to have spread from one person to another.

The public may have also come into contact with associates of those who have been detected with the Delta variant as of now, he said.

Baalasooriya said contact tracing is underway to find those who may have come into contact with the infected individuals.

He said therefore, there is a possibility of the Delta variant having already spread across the community.

He said that with the lifting of the islandwide travel restriction, the public will commence travelling in both public and private transportation and this could also create a window for the spread of the variant through undetected cases.

Baalasooriya pointed out that it will become more difficult to stop the spread of the virus without restrictions.

The Delta variant was first detected in Sri Lanka in the Dematagoda area last week.(Colombo Gazette)