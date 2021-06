Another 71 Covid related deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka, the Ministry of Health said today.

The Ministry of Health said that the 71 includes 38 females and 33 males.

The deaths had occurred yesterday (21st) and were confirmed today.

The latest victims includes 57 people above the age of 60, as well as 13 between the ages of 30 and 59 and 1 person below 30. (Colombo Gazette)