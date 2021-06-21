Telcos to blame for poor signals says Namal

Telecommunication companies building transmission towers to meet their personal agendas has caused a disruption to mobile signals in Sri Lanka, State Minister of Digital Technology Namal Rajapaksa said today.

Speaking during a special media briefing held today, Namal Rajapaksa said this has caused a crisis and a high demand for mobile signals in the country.

Several transmission towers were built over the past years, but none were included in the national plan.

The Ministry of Digital Technology aims at providing mobile signals islandwide by introducing the tower sharing concept via a joint initiative with all telecommunication companies operating in Sri Lanka, he said.

The State Minister of Digital Technology said the construction of such transmission towers has already begun, with the first such transmission tower currently being built in Ratnapura.

Namal Rajapaksa further said 49 such transmission towers will be constructed in Kurunegala, while similar transmission towers will be constructed across 10 districts, including in Matara, within this year.

This initiative will enable the Ministry to provide 4G or 5G internet access based on the requirements of the consumer.

He added that this was the long-term plan of the Ministry of Digital Technology for Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)