Precautionary measures taken after suspicion Delta detected in Madiwela

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Precautionary measures have been taken following suspicion that the Delta variant has been detected in Madiwela.

Deputy Director of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath told Colombo Gazette that the area Medical officer of Health (MOH) has received clues of the presence of the Covid variant in the Pragathipura area in Madiwela.

He said no official confirmation has been received on the detection of the highly transmissible India variant of the virus, as only initial indications have been received as yet.

Dr. Herath further said therefore, health authorities are taking precautionary measures by implementing control activities in this regard.

The Indian/ Delta variant of the coronavirus was initially detected from the Dematagoda area in Colombo.

Five people were found to have been infected with the virus during random community Covid testing that was conducted in the area.

This was the first instance in which the Delta variant had been detected from within the community in Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Government officials said an individual detected with the Delta variant was found at a quarantine centre, but there was no risk of a community spread. (Colombo Gazette)