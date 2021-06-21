More oxygen cylinders and regulators dispatched to Sri Lanka from Doha-Qatar

More oxygen cylinders and regulators have been dispatched to Sri Lanka from Doha-Qatar.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Doha facilitated the second air shipment of 125 Oxygen Cylinders and 10 Oxygen Regulators to the Government of Sri Lanka, in a view of strengthening the capacity of the health sector to overcome from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sri Lankan expatriate community, well-wishers and Watad Group Enterprises in Doha donated the medical equipment on a request made by the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Qatar M. Mafaz Mohideen.

The consignment of Oxygen Cylinders and Oxygen regulators were delivered to the Foreign Ministry of Sri Lanka, and are expected to be distributed among Government hospitals to address the medical emergencies during the pandemic.

The Embassy has successfully facilitated the supply of 275 Oxygen Cylinders, 22 Pulse Oximeters and 10 Oxygen Regulators to the Sri Lankan Health sector so far.

The Embassy thanked SriLankan Airlines for airlifting the cargo on gratis basis on a request made by Ambassador Mohideen.

The Sri Lankan Embassy also said that it appreciated the Sri Lankan expatriate community, Affiliated Associations and well-wishers for their invaluable assistance and contribution towards this endeavour. (Colombo Gazette)