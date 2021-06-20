Twenty-six people found to be infected in Dematagoda

Twenty-six people have been found to be infected with the coronavirus in Dematagoda.

Officials said that the 26 people were found to be infected based on test results obtained over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

The highly transmissible B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant was detected in the Dematagoda area in Colombo last week.

This was the first instance in which the Indian variant of the coronavirus has been detected from within the community in Sri Lanka.

The Covid variant is 50% faster than the B 117 variant and is highly transmissible and also evades one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

On Friday, Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi instructed the authorities to isolated the area in Dematagoda where the Delta variant was detected and conduct further tests.

It was also decided to conduct tests on all those who came in contact with the people infected with the Delta variant.

The Health Minister has also instructed the heath authorities to conduct tests in other parts of the country for the Delta variant. (Colombo Gazette)