Several areas to be isolated from tomorrow

Several areas will be placed under isolation from tomorrow (Monday), the Government announced today.

The areas to be placed under isolation includes the Aramaya, 66 Watta in Dematagoda where the Delta variant of the coronavirus was detected.

Accordingly, 66 Watta in Aramaya Road, Dematagoda in the Colombo District, Yatihena, Nahena and the Siyabalapewatta Grama Niladhari (GN) Divisions in Gampaha, Maha Waskaduwa South and Minnerithanna tsunami Village in Kalutara, Gonagala GN Bolthuduwa village in Galle, Palana South in Matara, Karolene state Kadawala watta area in Nuwaraeliya, Marakkalagama in Puthlam, Savatkaddu in Jaffna, New Walathapitiya village in Ampara, Dapane and Kalandagala GN Division Mullekanda watta in Rathnapura will be isolated.

Demadaoya, Nikagolla, Nikagolla North, Kiulawadiya and Guruwela in Matale, Eravur 2, Meeravodi East and West and Manchocholai Baduriya in the Baticaloa District will also be isolated.

Meanwhile, the isolation status will be lifted in parts of the Kalutara District, Gampaha District, Trincomalee District, Monaragala District, Ampara District and the Ratnapura District. (Colombo Gazette)