Second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine administered to 357,868 people

The second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine has been administered to 357,868 people so far, the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health said.

A total of 925,242 people had received the AstraZeneca vaccine as the first dose.

Administering of the second dose using the available stocks commenced on 23rd April.

According to data released by the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health, 1,258 doses of the second jab were administered on Friday and 107 on Thursday, 271 on Wednesday, 294 on Tuesday and 263 on Monday.

AstraZeneca vaccines are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka by August, Parliament was informed recently.

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals, Professor Channa Jayasumana had told Parliament that Sri Lanka is expecting a stock of AstraZeneca vaccines through the COVAX Facility in July.

He also said that a request has been made to the United States to provide AstraZeneca vaccines to Sri Lanka.

Professor Channa Jayasumana said that additionally Sri Lanka is also negotiating with a number of others to obtain AstraZeneca vaccines to be used as the second dose. (Colombo Gazette)