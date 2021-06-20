Registration of overseas players for LPL player draft begins

Sri Lanka Cricket today announced the commencement of the overseas player registration process for the 2nd edition of the Lanka Premier League commencing from Monday 21st June 2021.

The players can register their names via the registration portal established at the www.srilankacricket.lk on or before 12.00 pm of 27th June 2021.

All registered players will be included in the LPL player draft, based on the eligibility.

Overseas Players entering the LPL player draft should have represented their respective National team, or played first-class cricket, or should have taken part in a major T20 franchise base cricket in full member board tournaments.

The players should also be recognized by the respective cricketing boards.

Sri Lankan players will be drawn into the draft based on nominations by the National selectors.

Players representing the National, Emerging, Development teams and ‘A’ team, and also playing in the Major Club Cricket competition, are eligible for selections.

The 2nd edition of the Lanka Premier League will be held from 29th July to 22nd August 2021 and will consist of 05 teams, with each having a 20-player squad.

A squad will consist of 14 Local and 06 overseas players.

If necessary, a team can retain 04 players (02 local and 02 overseas) from the previous year’s squad, whilst the rest will have to be picked from the upcoming player draft.

Registration Portal Link – https://bit.ly/3gGXAFh