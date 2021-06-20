Monk murdered by inmate at elders’ home in Pamunugama

A monk was murdered by an inmate at an elders’ home in Pamunugama, the Police said.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the elders’ home housed elders suffering from mental disability.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the monk was murdered by a 73-year-old inmate of the elders’ home.

He said that the suspect is a resident of Ja-Ela. The suspect had been placed at the elders’ home after suffering from a mental disability.

According to the Police, the suspect had assaulted the monk using a pole.

The suspect was arrested over the incident and further investigations are underway.

The Police are also investigating if the elders’ home is registered and if proper guidelines were followed. (Colombo Gazette)