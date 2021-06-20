Leisure trips not permitted when travel ban lifted

Leisure trips will not be permitted when the travel ban is lifted tomorrow, the Police said.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that strict health guidelines will be enforced when the travel ban is lifted.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that public gatherings and events are also banned.

He said that institutions have been advised to only employ essential staff while others work from home.

The Police Spokesman also said that public transport will be permitted to operate by strictly following the coronavirus health guidelines.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that Police road blocks will remain and vehicle checks will continue to ensure the health guidelines are followed by passengers in the vehicles.

The travel ban will be lifted at 4am tomorrow (Monday 21 June) but will be reimposed on 23 June and lifted again on 25th June.

Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva said that the travel restrictions will be reimposed at 10pm on 23 June and lifted again at 4am on 25th June. (Colombo Gazette)