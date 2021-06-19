Politicians, journalists urged to strictly follow health guidelines

Politicians and journalists have been urged to wear face masks in office, during press conferences and at other events.

The Sri Lanka Health Education Officers Association said that with the Delta variant now detected in Sri Lanka, it is important that the heath guidelines are closely followed.

The Association said that some institutions and individuals have been seen sending the wrong signal to the public by not wearing face masks in office.

It was noted that some public figures and journalists also don’t wear face masks at press conferences and media events.

They also don’t maintain social distancing and this sends the wrong signal to the public, the Sri Lanka Health Education Officers Association said.

The Association also noted that these public figures post images on Facebook or appear on other social media networks posing in group photographs without face masks or maintaining social distancing.

The highly transmissible B.1.617.2 variant (Delta) was detected from five samples obtained in the Dematagoda area in Colombo this week. (Colombo Gazette)