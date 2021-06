The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka crossed the 2500 mark today.

The Ministry of Health said that another 54 deaths linked to the virus were confirmed today.

The deaths had occurred yesterday (Friday) and was confirmed today.

The latest victims included 31 males and 23 females.

This took the death toll from the virus in Sri Lanka to 2,534.

Sri Lanka has seen a rapid increase in the number of deaths linked to the coronavirus since the Sinhala and Tamil New Year in April. (Colombo Gazette)