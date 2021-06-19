Chief Epidemiologist transferred following death toll error

Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Sudath Samaraweera has been transferred a day after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa revealed that there was an error in the Covid death toll count of 11th July.

Samaraweera has been transferred from the Epidemiology Unit to the National Dengue Control Unit.

The Health Ministry said that Dr. Samaraweera has been appointed as the new Director of the National Dengue Control Unit.

Dr. Samitha Ginige has been appointed as the Acting Director of the Epidemiology Unit.

The coronavirus death toll on June 11 was not 101 but only 15, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa revealed yesterday.

He said that while it was decided to lift travel restrictions on June 14, steps were taken to extend the restrictions until June 21 based on data received that 101 deaths were reported on June 11.

The President said that information was later obtained by the health authorities and intelligence unit following a thorough investigation conducted into the cause of death.

The investigation revealed that some of the deaths occurred during a four-month period from February 06 to June 11 and certain deaths had been mentioned twice.

The President said investigations had revealed that the death toll on June 11 was not 101 but only 15. The President asserted that accuracy when providing data is essential to make the right decisions. (Colombo Gazette)