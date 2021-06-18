Travel ban to be lifted on Monday and reimposed on 23 June

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The travel ban will be lifted on Monday 21 June but will be reimposed on 23 June and lifted again on 25th June.

Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva said that the travel restrictions will be lifted at 4am on Monday 21 June.

He said it will be reimposed at 10pm on 23 June and lifted again at 4am on 25th June.

General Shavendra Silva said that the inter-province travel ban will remain and public gatherings will also not be permitted.

He said that the public will also not be permitted to gather at public places like Galle Face when the travel ban is lifted.

An islandwide travel restriction was imposed on the 21st of May due to the rapidly spreading third wave of the coronavirus.

Despite a decision being taken to lift the travel ban on the 28th of May, it was extended till the 7th of June.

The Government thereafter announced that the travel ban will be extended once again till the 21st of June.

Public Health Inspectors have said the islandwide travel restriction is ineffective as several people are seen travelling during this period.

While only essential services are permitted to operate during the travel ban, the Police have observed people misusing the travel permits, with some attempting to cross Provincial borders as well. (Colombo Gazette)