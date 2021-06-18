PCR tests conducted in area where Delta was detected

By Easwaran Rutnam

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests were conducted today in the area where the Delta variant of the coronavirus was detected.

Over 150 PCR tests were conducted at 200 Watta at Aramaya Road in Dematagoda.

The area in Colombo where the Delta variant of the coronavirus was detected, has been under lockdown.

Regional Epidemiologist at the Colombo Municipal Council, Dr. Dinuka Guruge said that the area has been under lockdown since last Saturday.

She said that random PCR tests were carried out in the area after they were notified of a suspicion that the variant was spreading in Colombo.

Dr. Chandima Jeewandara from the University of Sri Jayewardenepura had said earlier that the highly transmissible B.1.617.2 variant was detected from five samples obtained in the Dematagoda area in Colombo.

The Director of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine of the University said this was the first instance in which the Indian variant of the coronavirus has been detected from within the community in Sri Lanka.

Dr. Chandima Jeewandara said the Covid variant is 50% faster than the B 117 variant and is highly transmissible.

He further said the variant is more severe and evades one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. (Colombo Gazette)