Germany helps improve health and hygiene of preschools in Trinco

Germany has provided assistance to improve the health and hygiene of preschools in the Trincomalee District.

The Germany Embassy in Colombo said that it has granted financial assistance through its micro projects scheme for the provision of health and hygiene facilities for 136 preschools in the Trincomalee District.

A total grant of LKR 2,351,880 has been allocated for the project. The Eastern Province Preschool Teachers Association is the implementation partner for the project.

The preschools will be selected by the project partner in discussion with the Education authorities in the Trincomalee District.

Assistance will be provided for such preschools that have not received any assistance in terms of handwashing points and especially preschools that cater to the underprivileged children in the district.

“This assistance of handwashing points along with hand sanitizers, disinfectants, thermometers, face shields and face masks will enable these preschools to re-open in keeping with the instructions and health guidelines of the Ministry of Health,’ the Germany Embassy said.

The Germany Embassy said that Ambassador Holger Seubert was keen that assistance for COVID-19 relief will be provided in remote areas to assist the re-opening of schools in a safe manner.

Germany says it will continue to assist Sri Lanka in these difficult times to overcome this situation as part of its global efforts in fighting this pandemic.

