Covid death toll on June 11 not 101 but only 15

The coronavirus death toll on June 11 was not 101 but only 15, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said today.

He said that while it was decided to lift travel restrictions on June 14, steps were taken to extend the restrictions until June 21 based on data received that 101 deaths were reported on June 11.

The President said that information was later obtained by the health authorities and intelligence unit following a thorough investigation conducted into the cause of death.

The investigation revealed that some of the deaths occurred during a four-month period from February 06 to June 11 and certain deaths had been mentioned twice.

The President said investigations had revealed that the death toll on June 11 was not 101 but only 15. The President asserted that accuracy when providing data is essential to make the right decisions.

The President expressed these views at a meeting with the COVID-19 Committee held at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (18).

Ministers Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Gamini Lokuge, Bandula Gunawardana, Keheliya Rambukwella, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Prasanna Ranatunga, Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Ramesh Pathirana, Namal Rajapaksa, State Ministers Sudarshini Fernandopulle, Channa Jayasumana, MP Madhura Withanage, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga, Health Secretary Major General (Retired) Specialist Dr. Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Commanders of the three Armed Forces and the Heads of the Health Sector were also present at the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)